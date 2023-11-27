Narendra Modi sharpens attack on KCR on the penultimate day of electioneering for Telangana polls

November 27, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD

Sharpening his attack on Telangana Chief Minister and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the defeat of the “farm house CM” and the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are bound to happen on December 3, when the results of the Telangana Assembly elections will be declared.

“People of Telangana have firmed up their resolve to oust the BRS government, which earned notoriety for scams, nepotism and misrule,” Mr Modi said.

The first BJP government headed by a chief minister from the Backward Classes (BC) community will be formed in Telangana, he said, asserting that the victory of the BJP is certain.

Addressing an election meeting in Mahabubabad on Monday on the penultimate day of electioneering for the Telangana Assembly polls, Mr Modi said the BJP will liberate Telangana from the vicious cycle of “despotic and corrupt rule” of the BRS and usher in welfare of all and all round development of the State.

Continuing with his tirade against the BRS, he alleged that the old secretariat building was demolished due to Mr Chandrasekhar Rao’s “superstitious beliefs”. Telangana is known for its rich traditions and technological prowess. But Mr Rao imposed his blind beliefs on the State, he charged.

Those responsible for scams in irrigation, education and other spheres, land mafia, question paper leaks and other acts of omission and commission during the BRS rule will not be spared. After coming to power in Telangana, the BJP government will probe all these scams and ensure stringent punishment to those indulged in them, he said.

Mr Modi reiterated his charge that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier tried to forge friendship with the BJP having realized the party’s growing strength in Telangana.

However, we have turned down his proposal in the interests of the people of Telangana. Since then, he started a tirade against the BJP. But the BJP will never ever allow him to come close to it, he said.

Mr Modi launched a twin attack on both the BRS and the Congress party accusing them of indulging in politics of appeasement. Both the parties are responsible for travails of people of Telangana, he charged.

Listing out the tribal welfare programmes initiated by the Central government, he said, a tribal freedom fighters museum is being set up in Hyderabad in honour of great Adivasi warriors Ramji Gond and Kumram Bheem.

The Centre has already announced the setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu district and promote the historic Medaram jatara (tribal fair) in a big way.