PM Modi hits out at ‘corrupt, opportunistic politics’ of BRS, Congress

November 12, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of deceiving Dalits from day one of being voted to power, by taking over the Chief Minister’s post instead of giving it to a Dalit leader as promised by him in the run-up to the 2014 elections.

“Not only that, but KCR and his BRS government have failed to keep another poll promise of giving three acres land to every Dalit family and his much publicised Dalit Bandhu scheme has failed to reach a majority of the Dalit families,” the Prime Minister said, alleging that it was being given only to the relatives of BRS leaders. He also faulted the biased selection process to pick the beneficiaries.

Stating that Congress and BRS were no different not only in deceiving and insulting Dalits but in practising corruption too, Mr. Modi alleged that the two parties had insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar by pressing for a new Constitution. He blamed the Congress for defeating Babasaheb twice in elections.

Stating that the BRS government was refusing to cooperate with the Centre in the implementation of development programmes but joining hands with AAP government in Delhi to indulge in a huge liquor scam, he criticised the BRS government for not implementing crop loan waiver and indulging in irrigation scams instead of schemes.

He cautioned people to be wary of the opportunistic and corrupt politics of BRS, Congress and its allies as their nature was to enjoy power, while for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) it was only the service of people. After the Bill for formation of Telangana was passed in Parliament, KCR had first thanked the then AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Congress party although the latter had created many hurdles in the State formation leading to sacrifice of life by hundreds of youth and students.

“Telangana is on the threshold of making a new history as those who have come to power have failed to protect the State’s interests. Both the BRS government and its governance has left everybody disappointed as it has betrayed all sections of people, though people of Telangana are held in high esteem by others,” Mr. Modi said.

Stating that most of the political parties and leaders were anti-Dalit, the Prime Minister apologised to the communities including Madigas on their behalf. He criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for insulting former Chief Minister Jitanram Manjhi on the floor of the Assembly recently and said it was the feature of Congress and its allies.

He paid tributes to Gurram Joshua, T.N. Sadalaxmi, T.V. Narayana for their social work and enlightenment of downtrodden sections including dalit and tribal communities.

