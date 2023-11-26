‘Modi gaari’ guarantee means the corrupt will be sent to jail, says PM Modi

November 26, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - TOOPRAN/NIRMAL:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a “Modi guarantee” to the Telangana people that those involved in corruption deals like the Delhi liquor scam will not be spared and cannot escape jail. “Some of the people involved in the liquor scam are in jail and finding it difficult to get bail. Some people have changed mobile phones and taken payments. Investigations are on and their time of going to jail will surely come,” he asserted on November 26.

In his sharpest-ever attack on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family during the current election campaign, Mr. Modi told a public meeting in Toopran that Mr. Rao after destroying Telangana wanted to become a national leader and had joined hands with a totally corrupt party in Delhi. The result is the liquor scam, he charged.

Mr. Rao’s daughter, K.Kavitha, has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged involvement in the liquor scam and there was an allegation that she had destroyed the mobile phones used for illegal business transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no difference between the Congress and BRS as they are the biggest examples of family rule, corruption and appeasement politics. If Congress had Bofors and Helicopter scandals under its watch, KCR himself admitted to his MLAs taking 30% commission from Dalit Bandhu funds,” he pointed out. Two ‘ailments’ like BRS and Congress Party can be treated by the BJP alone and cautioned the people not to choose between them.

Often switching over to Telugu, the Prime Minister addressing the gathering as “dear family members” accused KCR of giving people only “scams” instead of “schemes” benefitting his own family and relatives while forgetting about the promises made to the weaker sections, youth and farmers or their children, duping them in the process.

“Does KCR considers TS to be his personal fiefdom? Why does he need to seek forgiveness from Gajwel people Where is the need to choose a second seat like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who also ran from Amethi to Kerala as he had feared defeat? It is because Eatala Rajender is contesting against him. Dubbak and Huzurabad bypoll victories was just a trailer as Lotus is going to bloom all over TS since people have decided to support the BJP throwing out KCR and Congress Party as I had observed in the last two days,” he claimed.

Mr. Modi said the Chief Minister was sure to face the wrath of the farmers and students – for taking over land for projects ignoring rehabilitation for projects, lack of irrigated water and the latter for not able to hold competitive examinations properly or fill up vacant posts. “What happened to the stipend for the unemployed? Have you heard of an exclusive IT park for minorities,” he questioned.

“Does Telangana need a CM who does not meet anyone? Does Telangana need a CM who sits in his farmhouse and does not go to the secretariat? Do we need such a CM? Will you remove him or not,” he asked the crowd in Telugu. “For the last 10 years, KCR has ruled from the farmhouse and now farmers have decided to permanently confine him to the farmhouse,” he attested.

The Prime Minister claimed that it was the BJP alone which can enhance the prestige of TS, make BC as the CM, ensure there is representation for all classes in the cabinet and justice for all without discrimination. “It is sure BJP will form the government in TS. We will immediately construct houses for the poor and reduce fuel prices. This is Modigari guarantee, means it will be done. INDIA alliance will also be wiped out in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Mr. Modi also recalled the horror of November 26, 2011 when Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists attacked Mumbai and killed several innocent countrymen. “It is because of a weak and incompetent Congress government ruling then but people have voted for a strong BJP government in 2014 ever since every terrorist is being hunted down to ensure peace,” he asserted.

Nizamabad will converted into a turmeric city and GI tag will be issued for Armoor turmeric, he announced and toy industry at Nirmal will be given special focus. Senior BJP leaders including Mr. Rajender participated while Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao translated PM’s speech in Toopran and Union Minister as well as TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy did the honours at Nirmal.

The PM paid his respects to Lakshinarasimha Swamy Temple and the Saraswati Temple as well as to the freedom stalwarts Ramji Gond and and the Komarum Bheem. He also sported a colourful saffron headgear in the first meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.