BRS MLC Kavitha calls Rahul ‘Election Gandhi’, asks him to visit Telangana as tourist and taste ‘Ankapur chicken’

October 18, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, “Election Gandhi” in light of his three day bus yatra in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here at Bodhan on Wednesday, Kavitha said that it was illogical to come to the election bound state, talk a few words and leave. “People of Telangana are aware of the political situation in the state,” she added.

The BRS MLC said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao brought prosperity to the Telangana state which was grappling with drought and several problems when the party came to power. Many big wigs like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are coming to the state, which shows how strong the BRS is in Nizamabad.

“We welcome all those who are tourists. Please tell us what will you do after coming. During your tour, witness the development by seeing the entire Nizamabad district. See the greenery, improved canals, see the SRSP full of water, see everything and leave. But don’t disturb the peaceful atmosphere here,” said Kavitha.

She alleged that the Congress party which ruled for 60 years could not provide basic amenities to the people. In such a case how will the Congress party compete with the BRS, she asked.

She asked why Rahul Gandhi did not question the BJP government in Parliament on the AP Reorganization Act. Why Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi did not raise objection when the Prime Minister opposed the formation of Telangana?, she asked.

The BRS leader said that there were communal riots in the state when the Congress party wanted to change the chief minister. However, there were no communal riots in the state in the last ten years. “The Congress leaders say something and the BJP counters them. The friendship between the communities should not be disturbed in the state. The Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb should not get affected,” said Kavitha.