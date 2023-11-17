November 17, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

Medak police recovered two live rounds from a person during Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting at Narsapur on Thursday evening.

Officials from the Narsapur police said that the accused, identified as Aslam, is a BRS party worker who also handles the social media handles of the party. “Upon questioning, he claimed that he was in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) around 2016-17 and had kept the two live rounds of ammunition with him ever since,” said the official.

He entered the meeting claiming to be from the media and was frisked upon suspicion by the security team at the public meeting. “We have booked a case and are verifying his claims,” added the police.

