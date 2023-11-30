Telangana election 2023 | Long queues outside booths in towns and rural parts of Telangana as polling begins

November 30, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

Long queues were seen outside the polling stations in towns and rural parts of Telangana since early this morning as the polling for the State Assembly Elections-2023 began today.

Enthusiastic response was seen across the rural parts and towns as people came in large numbers to cast their votes. Reports from Sangareddy district suggested good turnout even as several medicos of Mamatha Medical College in Khammam Town, many of them first time voters, were seen waiting in queue to cast their vote.

Tension prevailed at Booth number 244 in Jangaon constituency, when the BRS-Congress-BJP clashed. Police had to resort to cane charge to disperse the cadres. In Bodhan Town in Nizamabad district, BRS and Congress leaders clashed prompting police intervention. In Khanapur village in Ibrahmipatnam constituency, police lathi charged the clashing BRS and Congress workers. Some party workers were detained and whisked away.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy accompanied by his wife cast his vote at Barkatpura polling station in Hyderabad. Speaking reporters, Mr. Reddy urged the voters to come out in large numbers and vote without any fear. He appealed to the voters not to fall the lure of money. Stating that India was the largest democracy in the world, the Union Minister said there should be an end to the money and liquor.

Former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar and his family, besides his son Dr. Vikas Rao who is the BRS candidate from Vemulawada, cast their vote in Vemulawada. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy too are in city to exercise their franchise.

Among the politicians, Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy voted in Banswada Town while BRS MLC K. Kavitha went to Obul Reddy Public School in the city to cast her vote. Congress candidates – Md. Azharuddin and G. Vivek too exercised their franchise in Hyderabad and Mancherial respectively. BRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao exercised his franchise at Nandinagar, Banjara Hills.

Several actors lined up outside the polling stations in twin cities. Actor Chiranjeevi, clad black in Ayyappa Deeksha clothes, was seen outside the polling booth with his wife and daughter. Mr. Chiranjeevi requested people to come out and vote. Actor Allu Arjun after casting his vote urged people to cast their vote responsibly. Popular actor Junior NTR, his wife and mother exercised their franchise too.

Among the top police officers and bureaucrats, DGP Anjani Kumar and his wife came to GHMC Sports Complex in Amberpet to cast their vote while Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Rao and his family visited Narayana Junior College polling station in Sanathnagar to exercise their franchise.

A controversy broke out when Congress leaders complained that MLC Kavitha after casting her vote had openly appealed to the voters to vote for BRS in front media. A team of TPCC leaders are planning to complaint to the CEO about the violation.

