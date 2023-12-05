ADVERTISEMENT

Lokniti-CSDS survey | Blend of strategies key factor behind Congress triumph
December 05, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:33 am IST

Congress’s adept voter outreach model, combining online and on-ground strategies, proved decisive in Telangana win

Devesh Kumar

Congress Telangana president A. Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party’s victory in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

The creditable victory of the Congress in Telangana stands as a testament to its adept voter outreach model, with campaign strategists enhancing their digital and offline presence.

Data from the Lokniti-CSDS survey reveal the Congress (52%) and the BRS (52%) boasting equal figures in virtual voters’ outreach programmes via phone calls and recorded voice messages. The BJP (44%) closely followed suit, while the BSP trailed behind at 10% (Table 1). The Congress (78%) excelled in the outreach programme, too, with its workers visiting more voters’ homes compared to the BRS (76%), while the BJP trailed behind at 63% (Table 2).

An intriguing pattern also emerged among voters who participated in election campaigns (38%), attended rallies (30%), and engaged in door-to-door canvassing (25%). These voters exhibited a higher inclination to vote in favour of the Congress over the BRS (Table 3).

The Congress approach, blending online and on-ground strategies, played a decisive role in its win.

Devesh Kumar and Rishikesh Yadav are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS

