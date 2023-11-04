ADVERTISEMENT

Liquor outlets to be shut for two days before polling

November 04, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In view of Assembly elections in Telangana, all liquor outlets, including wine shops, bars, restaurants and pubs, will be closed from 5 p.m. on November 28 till the end of polling on November 30.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) orders, the authorities have decided to take appropriate measures to implement a complete prohibition on the sale of liquor and other substances within polling areas for 48 hours. The shops will again remain closed on counting day, December 3.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra issued instructions to invoke Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits assembly of more than five persons in a radius of 100 metres from the nomination centre, from November 3-15. The orders were in connection with nominations and last date of withdrawal. He also instructed the nodal officers to arrange a four-layered security at the nomination centres.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The traffic wing has been instructed to implement diversions near the nomination centres (within a radius of 100 metres). Strong barricades, and sand boxes will be erected at the centres for ensuring smooth and incident-free filing of papers,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US