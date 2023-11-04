Liquor outlets to be shut for two days before polling

November 04, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

In view of Assembly elections in Telangana, all liquor outlets, including wine shops, bars, restaurants and pubs, will be closed from 5 p.m. on November 28 till the end of polling on November 30.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) orders, the authorities have decided to take appropriate measures to implement a complete prohibition on the sale of liquor and other substances within polling areas for 48 hours. The shops will again remain closed on counting day, December 3.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra issued instructions to invoke Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits assembly of more than five persons in a radius of 100 metres from the nomination centre, from November 3-15. The orders were in connection with nominations and last date of withdrawal. He also instructed the nodal officers to arrange a four-layered security at the nomination centres.

“The traffic wing has been instructed to implement diversions near the nomination centres (within a radius of 100 metres). Strong barricades, and sand boxes will be erected at the centres for ensuring smooth and incident-free filing of papers,” he said.

