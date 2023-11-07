Leverage social media to highlight party’s work: Owaisi

November 07, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday instructed party workers to leverage social media in order to disseminate information among the electorate about the party’s work.

Mr Owaisi, who represents Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha, was speaking to party workers in the Charminar Assembly constituency even as he touched upon planning and strategising for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections.

“If you think you can use YouTube and Facebook then go ahead. Make two-minute videos. Don’t be dependent on the media. Spread as much as information as possible, without using wrong language. Show people the truth. Show them the positive things [the party has done],” Mr Owaisi said.

Mr Owaisi directed party workers, especially corporators, to focus on election activity in their respective wards or areas. He told them to work towards improving polling numbers.

Mr Owaisi expressed confidence that those from the Hindu, ST, and Pardi communities would vote for the AIMIM given their work. He said that the “Pardi community brothers” previously were listed under a sub-category of the BCs. However, now they have been given ST certificates, he said.

As regards party workers who were hopeful of getting a ticket to fight the assembly elections, but did not find their names on the list, Mr Owaisi said that certain difficult decisions were meant to be taken. He assured them that a denial of a ticket did not mean that they are not hard working, and that their names would be considered in the future.

Mr Owaisi heaped praised on sitting Yakutpura legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, who has been dealing with health issues, and Charminar candidate Mir Zulfeqar Ali, for their dedication to the party.

