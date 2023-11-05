KTR urges people not to risk with decision-making for State in Delhi

November 05, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 06:19 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has said it is time the people Telangana started thinking again whether they are in favour of giving the reigns of the State administration in the hands of those sitting in Delhi — Congress and BJP leaderships, or to keep with themselves — those staying with them here.

Speaking after BJP leaders from Warangal A. Rakesh Reddy and Gattu Srikanth Reddy from Huzurnagar joined BRS here on Saturday in the present of senior leader Kadiyam Srihari and P. Rajeshwar Reddy, both MLCs, he stated that as a committed citizen of Telangana, Mr. Rakesh Reddy had participated in the movement for statehood. Benefits of welfare schemes of the BRS Government were reaching almost every household in the State and that was why the party was banking all its hopes on people.

Mr. Rakesh Reddy said he would work for the third consecutive victory of BRS in the State as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was a leader committed to the cause of Telangana development and its interests.

Earlier, speaking at the Telangana State Lawyers’ body, Mr. Rama Rao the community had participated in the statehood moved on a par with students. Stating that Telangana model of development was most successful one with the highest growth rate in per capita income, per capita energy consumption, green cover increase and many others.

The party had believed in people in 2014 and 2018 and implemented novel schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu and many others and urging people to repose their faith in the party one more time. He asked people not to take the risk of giving power of taking decisions for the people Telangana to those sitting in Delhi.

Vice Chairman of the State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar, Amberpet MLA K. Venkatesh Yadav, Bar Council Member Gandra Mohan Rao, Tourism Corporation Chairman G. Srinivas Yadav and others participated.