KTR, MP Suresh Reddy escape mishap after they fall from the top of campaigning van

November 09, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao and Rajya Sabha member K. R. Suresh Reddy had a miraculous escape after they fell off from the top of campaign van they were travelling in Armoor Town of Nizamabad district on Thursday afternoon.

KTR, Armoor BRS candidate Jeevan Reddy and Mr. Suresh Reddy along with others were travelling on the open top van when the driver suddenly applied brakes.

Due to impact, the iron railings came off and the three leaders fell off. While Mr Suresh Reddy and Mr. Jeevan Reddy fell on the road and sustained injuries, KTR escaped with minor injuries as his security personnel held him.

The BRS leaders were on their way to Returning Officer’s office to file the nomination papers of Mr. Jeevan Reddy, when the freak accident happened.

Earlier, in the day, Mr. KTR had filed his nomination in Sircilla and proceeded to Armoor to participate in a road show.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

