KTR is worried, claims Congress as it releases call recording of his talk with BRS leaders

November 24, 2023 04:16 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - Hyderabad

A leaked audio clip of Municipal Minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao asking the cadre in his constituency Sircilla to put serious efforts into campaigning in the last week of campaigning and not give any scope for the Opposition by talking about losing in the elections.

In the phone call apparently made to the party leaders and sarpanches in Sircilla constituency, KTR was heard asking them to urge the BRS cadre to go door-to-door for campaigning and listen to the people and convince them that all their issues would be addressed to. The audio doing rounds on social media was released by the Telangana Congress and claimed that KTR himself was not sure of winning and so was his party. However, whether the audio is fake or original could not be confirmed.

KTR sounded annoyed with the party leaders who were falling into the trap of a few people talking about the Congress party’s resurgence and said if they continued to believe and speak, it was natural that the Opposition parties would also take it up. He said there was no necessity for the BRS cadre to discuss the visits of Congress candidate K.K. Mahender Reddy to several villages.

“He is the candidate of a political party and it was natural for him to campaign and that should not be the discussion point of the BRS cadre.” The Minister asked the cadre to continue the door-to-door campaign and engage people in discussions, assuring them that their issues would be resolved. He also assured that he would spend more time in the constituency next time.