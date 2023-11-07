HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Key YSRTP leaders quit party enmasse, accuse Sharmila of bringing bad name to late YSR

November 07, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
YSRTP leader Gattu Ramachandra Rao along with party senior leaders announce their resignation to the party, in Hyderabad on November 07, 2023.

YSRTP leader Gattu Ramachandra Rao along with party senior leaders announce their resignation to the party, in Hyderabad on November 07, 2023. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Days after YSR Telangana Party chief Y. S. Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister late Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy announced her decision not to fight the Assembly elections in Telangana and support the Congress party, key leaders from the district units quit the party en masse on Tuesday.

At a press conference held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, YSRTP leader Gattu Ramachandra Rao tendered unconditional apology to the people of Telangana for hurting them. “We supported Sharmila wholeheartedly in her party activities. Now the time has come to boycott Sharmila in Telangana. She has contempt for the people of Telangana,” he said.

Stating that the YSRTP chief was ‘unfit’ for politics, Mr. Ramachandra Rao said all those who decided to come out of the party would shortly announce their future course of action.

Another YSRTP leader Satyavathi accused Sharmila of deceiving the fans of late YSR in Telangana. “We all sailed with Sharmila as we are die-hard supporters of late YSR. She adopted her own political agenda sacrificing all our hard work. We will defeat her wherever she contests,” she remarked.

Ganesh Naik and B. Sanjeev Rao, both YSRTP leaders accused Sharmila of joining hands with Congress with an ulterior motive. “She has no right to move in Telangana,” they said.

ALSO READ
As decks are cleared for her Congress entry, Y.S. Sharmila gets into record book for 3,800-km padayatra

It may be recalled that the YSRTP President had first hinted at contesting all the 119 seats in the elections after she failed to get the clearance for strategic alliance. There was also strong speculation that she would merge the party in the Congress and contest the elections from one of the seat. This too did not materialise as there was stiff opposition from a section of the Congress leaders. Finally, she decided not to contest the elections and instead support the Congress.

ALSO READ
News Analysis| Will Sharmila and Left parties ‘hurt’ the Congress if left alone?

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / YSR Telangana Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.