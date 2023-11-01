KCR’s ‘loot’ will be taken back and given to people: Rahul Gandhi

November 01, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated November 02, 2023 07:31 am IST - Hyderabad

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that while his party has allocated lakhs of acres of land to Dalits, Tribals and Backward Classes, “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had looted ₹1 lakh crore from the State in the name of Kaleshwaram project and by selling away precious land given to the downtrodden.”

“This is the model of KCR governance that has pushed Telangana into a huge debt trap while the CM’s family prospered beyond imagination,” he charged while addressing meetings at Kalwakurthy, Jadcherla and Shadnagar on Wednesday, as part of the Vijayabheri Sabhas of the Congress. He said that to repay this debt, every family in Telangana would need to contribute ₹31,500 annually until 2040.

Referring to Mr. Revanth Reddy’s slogan “Bye Bye KCR”, Mr. Gandhi said that the question remains about the money KCR looted from the public. “KCR will be removed from the CM’s seat, and then, he will be held accountable for the money looted. We have decided that the amount KCR has looted from the people of Telangana will be returned to the people,” he added.

Referring to pillars caving in at Medigadda barrage and leakage in the Annaram barrage, he said that it was “time for the Chief Minister to visit Kaleshwaram personally as pillars are sinking one by one”. Stating that “KCR shattered the dreams of Telangana people by ruling like a dictator”, he said that “key portfolios like land, sand, and liquor are under KCR and his family’s control”.

Mr. Gandhi alleged that BRS, BJP, and AIMIM are working together. He wondered when the BJP is filing cases against Opposition leaders and why were there no cases against KCR yet.

During a street corner meeting at Shadnagar, Mr. Gandhi displayed the ‘Kaleshwaram ATM’ issue to criticise the BRS and KCR.

Meanwhile, TPCC president Revanth Reddy lashed out at the KCR government for being “negligent in stopping migrations from Palamuru district”. “After taking two terms from people, the CM concentrated on amassing wealth from the Kaleshwaram project. The sinking pillars in Medigadda and leakages in Annaram are an indication of corruption,” he said.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that “KCR failed Telangana on water, employment and resources, and looting all for his family.” The six guarantees of the Congress will fulfil the aspirations of the people,” he said while asking them to vote out the BRS government.