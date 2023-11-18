KCR twisting my statements regarding Rythu Bandhu as he fears Congress promises to farmers: Uttam

November 18, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was spreading false propaganda regarding his statements on Rythu Bandhu.

Reacting to the Chief Minister continuously referring to his name in public meetings claiming that he described Rythu Bandhu as a wasteful expenditure, Mr. Reddy said at a press conference held in Hyderabad on Saturday that he demanded the timely disbursal of money to the farmers and that too before the election notification was released. But CM KCR spoke lies and the same stand was taken by Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Health Minister T. Harish Rao misconstruing his statements, he said.

Mr. Reddy asserted that his stance was solely aimed at ensuring farmers received the benefits they were entitled to without any unwarranted delays. He also outlined the Congress party’s farmer-centric agenda, emphasizing the party’s commitment to implementing a range of transformative measures to uplift the lives of farmers and revitalize the agricultural sector.

Mr. Reddy stated that the next Congress government would waive off crop loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh, providing much-needed financial relief to alleviate the burden of indebtedness. He further announced the introduction of interest-free crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh, ensuring easy access to capital for farmers to invest in their agricultural endeavors.

Under Rythu Bharosa, financial support of Rs 15,000 per acre per annum would be given, he said and assured uninterrupted free power for 24 hours. He also emphasized that the Congress government would implement a comprehensive crop insurance scheme for all major crops, providing farmers with a crucial safeguard against crop losses due to natural calamities.

The Nalgonda MP said that these promises were not mere election-time gimmicks but had been a cornerstone of the Congress party’s manifesto since its release by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday. These commitments had been conveyed directly to farmers across Telangana State through the Raithu Rachabanda/Rythu Bharosa Yatra, which was initiated following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s release of the Rythu Declaration in Warangal on May 6, 2023.

Reaffirming the Congress party’s deep-rooted commitment to the agricultural sector, he recalled the party’s pioneering role in introducing free electricity for farmers in united Andhra Pradesh, a testament to its unwavering support for the farming community. The present BRS government is not providing 24 hours of power supply as is being claimed, he said.

