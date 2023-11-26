KCR running the most corrupt government: Rahul Gandhi

November 26, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi went ballistic against the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that he was running the most corrupt government in the country.

“KCR Ji, how much money did you steal from Kaleshwaram?” he questioned KCR, while asking him why all major money-minting ministries were with his family only. He was addressing public meetings in Andole and Sangareddy on November 26.

Countering Mr. KCR’s question about what Congress had done, Mr Gandhi retorted with a volley of counter questions involving the massive corruption prevailing in the state, which demanded answers. He asked why Mr. Rao snatched the land of about 20 lakh farmers through the Dharni portal and handed it over to his billionaire friends. “Before posing any questions to the Congress, KCR owes an explanation to the people of Telangana as to why he betrayed, looted and robbed them through massive corruption.”

The Congress leader claimed there was massive unemployment and farmers were in distress as 8,000 farmers have committed suicide in the state under Mr. Rao’s rule. He asked the Chief Minister as to why his MLAs were taking ₹3 lakh cut from Dalit Bandhu Scheme.

During the public meet at Sangareddy, Mr. Gandhi encouraged an elderly woman who wanted to come to the stage and sing a song on Indira Gandhi, which she had written many years ago.

The combative Congress leader asserted that the BRS government in Telangana was his first target and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre was his next target to defeat. He said 24 cases registered against him by the BJP government are 24 medals on his chest, as these cases have been filed against him as he has been exposing the BJP government. How come there is not a single case against Mr. KCR?

Mr Gandhi said Prime Minister Modi was spreading hatred and violence in the country and warned that hatred weakens the country. This is the country of love, harmony and brotherhood, not hatred and that is why he gave the slogan of “nafrat ke bazaar mein, mohabbat ki dukan” during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Mr Gandhi reiterated his allegations that the BRS, the BJP and the All India Majlis Ittehadul-Muslimeen were all together. He said, that while BRS helps the BJP at the centre, the BJP helps BRS in Telangana. The AIMIM was helping the BJP everywhere against the Congress.

The Congress leader reiterated the six guarantees to the people of Telangana, saying that these will be made law in the very first cabinet meeting of the new government. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, AICC incharge Manikrao Thakre, Sangareddy Legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy and Andole constituency Damodar Rajanarsimha were among those present.

