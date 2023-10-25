October 25, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Clearing suspense over the Narsapur Assembly constituency ticket, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao decided to nominate former Minister Sunitha Laxma Reddy as the party’s MLA candidate, replacing the sitting MLA Ch. Madan Reddy.

Mr. Madan Reddy would now contest as the Medak MP from BRS in the Parliament elections, replacing Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who was earlier given the BRS ticket for the Dubbaka Assembly constituency. The decision was taken at the BRS party core committee meeting headed by Mr. KCR. He handed over the B form to Ms. Sunita Laxma Reddy.

Narsapur is one of the few constituencies where the BRS chief did not name the candidate in the first list, which was announced more than a month ago. The party tried to convince Mr. Madan Reddy to leave the seat for Ms. Sunita, a former Minister in the Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy cabinet. But Mr. Madan Reddy, a close associate of the Chief Minister for over three decades, was adamant that he would contest.

The soft-spoken Mr. Madan Reddy was also approached by the Congress with the assurance that he would be nominated by the party. But the BRS leaders convinced him not to take any hasty step and to wait for Mr. KCR’s decision. His supporters too batted for his candidature.

After giving the B-Form to Ms. Sunitha, the Chief Minister recalled his long-standing association and close relationship with Mr. Madan Reddy and said he was like a brother to him.

