KCR made money in Telangana agitation while Congress leaders sacrificed their posts: Revanth

November 24, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated November 25, 2023 02:02 am IST - Hyderabad

TPCC president Revanth Reddy disputed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s repeated comments that they threw away posts and positions like a trifle of no worth in the Telangana agitation, and alleged they were thrown away in the name of selection and collection to accumulate wealth.

On the other hand, Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy threw away his ministerial post for the movement and never took it, he said, adding that was the sincerity of the Congress party leaders. Mr. Reddy, who spoke at the Vijayabheri meeting held at Nakrekal on Friday, said the 12 MLAs who defected to the BRS should not be allowed to touch the Assembly gate and such defectors should be taught a lesson. He was hinting at the BRS candidate Chirumarthi Lingaiah, who was elected on Congress ticket and joined the BRS later.

He said that the Kaleshwaram project was built on sand, spending ₹1.50 lakh crore, making its utility questionable. If KCR had spent a few crores to dig the SLBC tunnel for 10 kms Nalgonda district would have become greener. Kaleshwaram project has become a white elephant, he alleged.

Referring to Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s oft repeated comment that KCR was like a ₹100 note, he said KCR was like a fake note that doesn’t have any utility. He doesn’t have any utility because he failed Telangana’s youth and now the responsibility of destroying KCR’s employment lies with the youth.

At the Tungaturthi meeting, he said the Chief Minister allowed the AP Chief Minister to take away Telangana’s share in Krishna water, and gave funds to Mega Krishna Reddy and jobs to his family. He said KCR is asking for a third term not for the people of Telangana but for his son and grandson. While Telangana martyrs and fighters stayed away from Pragathi Bhavan it was the contractors from Andhra region who had free entry into it. It is an insult to Telangana agitation, he alleged.

Speaking at Aleru, he said Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’s blessings were with the Congress to defeat the local MLA who grabbed the lands of the poor.

