KCR gave only scams, tears and unemployment to TS: PM Modi

November 27, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - MAHABUBABAD:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, once again accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of trying to strike a friendship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but he had refused since the party cannot go against the interests of the Telangana people.

“KCR has come to Delhi to align with us after noticing the rising popularity of the BJP and requested me. But Modi will never allow him (KCR) to be near the party. This is Modi’s guarantee which means it is for sure. And, ever since we have refused, the BRS has never left any opportunity to abuse me,” he claimed at a public meeting as part of the election campaign here.

Last month at another public meeting in Nizamabad, the Prime Minister claimed that KCR had tried to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but he did not allow it as he was against “corrupt” leaders coming anywhere near him or the party. This was hotly contested by the BRS leaders starting from KCR’s son and Minister K.T. Rama Rao as “utter lies”.

The Prime Minister said that instead of giving the promised “water, funds and jobs”, KCR only gave “tears, scams and unemployment”. He reiterated that those involved in corruption deals in irrigation projects, two-bedroom scams and education mafia, will not be spared as they will be investigated and those guilty will have to go jail.

Mr. Modi took more pot-shots at the Chief Minister charging him of turning Telangana known for “tradition and technology” into a state for “superstitions and blind faith” due to which the old secretariat building was also demolished.

Like yesterday, he tried to engage the gathering into repeating in Telugu - “Do we need a farmhouse CM for Telangana?” . Mr. Modi further said KCR is a believer in superstition and blind faith and criminal of the poor, let us all defeat him on December 3. The BJP will help Telangana winch it out of the BRS rule.

He also cautioned about “certain people” trying to “create confusion” about the Congress Party and said TS should not chose one corrupt family based party over the other as both have a track record of weakening law and order, appeasement politics and ignoring the weaker sections.

It was the BJP alone which has taken steps for the welfare of the SC/STs by setting up of a welfare board for the latter for the first time, increasing scholarships for ST students while the 200th birth anniversary of Santi Sri Sevalal Maharaj is being celebrated year long. The party is also committed to the SC categorisation.

The Prime Minister exuded confidence of the BJP forming the government here andthata person from BC will bemade the Chief Minister as the “Telangana people have already decided to throw out the KCR Government and this was his understanding after two days of campaign here.

Asking the gathering to repeat – “We need a double engine government”, Mr. Modi said cities and villages will develop under the BJP rule and every vote for the party meant removing the “farmhouse CM”. He also urged the gathering to take the message to those who could not attend the meeting.