HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KCR files nomination papers from Gajwel

He contested and won the seat in 2014 and 2018 polls

November 09, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao participating in pooja in a temple at Konaipally in Siddipet district on November 4, 2023 with his nomination papers.

BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao participating in pooja in a temple at Konaipally in Siddipet district on November 4, 2023 with his nomination papers. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao filed his nomination papers for Gajwel Assembly Constituency on Thursday. This is the third time he is contesting from the constituency. He won the 2014 and 2018 elections from there.

Mr. Rao is contesting from two constituencies in this elections with he opting Kamareddy in addition to Gajwel. The two constituencies are in the news this time not just because the Chief Minister is contesting from them but his former Cabinet colleague and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Eatala Rajender is taking on Mr. Rao at Gajwel, while Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy is entering the fray at Kamareddy.

ALSO READ
KCR may have to fight 100 determined farmers in Kamareddy constituency

Both Mr. Rajender and Mr. Revanth Reddy too are contesting from one more constituency each, their home constituencies of Huzurabad and Kodangal respectively. Mr. Chandrashekar Rao participated in prayers and pooja at Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Konaipally on November 4 by keeping his nomination papers before the presiding deity before signing them, as has been his practice since 1984.

The BRS chief reached Gajwel at around 11 a.m. and reached the Revenue Divisional Office, the office of the Returning Officer, to complete the formalities of nomination papers filing. Later, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao greeted people who gathered at the helipad by going around the place in an open-top vehicle.

Mr, Chandrasekhar Rao won the 2014 election with a majority of 19,391 votes defeating V. Pratap Reddy of the Telugu Desam Party. In 2018, he defeated the same candidate who contested on the Congress ticket by 58,290 votes. Mr. Pratap Reddy joined TRS (now BRS) in 2019 and is the Chairman of the Forest Development Corporation now.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.