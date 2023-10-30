KCR blames Congress for the attack on Medak MP Prabhakar Reddy

October 30, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has condemned the attack on Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who is contesting as the party candidate from Dubbak Assembly Constituency now.

Reacting to the attack at his Banswada election meeting on Monday, Mr. Rao said he had received the information on the attack while he was reaching the venue of public meeting at Jukkal. “Unable to take us (BRS) on electorally, they (political opponents) are resorting to physical attacks. I ask the Telangana society to teach them a lesson”, he said and condemned the attack.

He stated that BRS had not harmed any of the political opponents physically during the last 10 years and the opponents would end up in smithereens “if we start reacting in a similar fashion”. He stated that personal security officer (gunman) of Mr. Prabhakar Reddy saved his life by preventing more stabs from the attacker in his stomach. The gunman too suffered a minor injury, he said.

Speaking at Narayankhed later, he blamed the Congress party for the attack and sought to know whether it was the type of politics they want to pursue. He said only cowards would resort to such attacks and asked people including intellectuals to condemn the attack.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao spoke to Minister T. Harish Rao, who was at the hospital in Hyderabad where Mr. Prabhakar Reddy was under treatment, over phone. He said it was not the attack on the Dubbak candidate but attack on KCR and added that BRS did not pursue such politics all these years, irrespective of electoral outcomes.

Governor directs DGP to ensure safety of contestants

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan directed the Director General of police to take stringent measures to investigate and ensure the safety of contesting candidates and campaigners during the election period.

Expressing shock over the attack on Medak MP and BRS Dubbak MLA candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy during an election campaign in Surampalli of Doulthabad mandal, the governor said that violence has no place in democracy, and such incidents are a threat to the democratic process.

