KCR asks people to make an informed decision before casting vote

October 16, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao asked the people (electorate) to make an informed decision before casting their vote in the coming Telangana Assembly Elections as parties would try to confuse and mislead them.

“Assess what has been done by whom instead of believing them blindly”, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao speaking at a public meeting at Jangaon on Monday. Citing an example of how the parties would try to misled them, he said the Congress party was talking about dumping Dharani, the online land records management system, in Bay of Bengal in case they came to power as they were planning to bring back the old system of meddling with land records from the level village revenue officer against only the thumb impression of the farmer concerned now.

On the talk of tenants in agriculture, the BRS chief said the Congress designs were vicious as they want to include the tenant column only for agricultural lands. They want to gobble up lands of farmers wherever possible by restoring the old system. “Why are they not talking about tenant column in properties such as residential or commercial buildings in Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills or Hitech City area”, he asked and suggested people to think twice before supporting the Congress’ plans.

Against the BRS efforts to stabilise the agriculture sector with various interventions including Dharnai, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and several others, the Congress leaders were already talking that only three-hour power supply was enough for farming, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao cautioned.

On the BRS manifesto released on Sunday, he said the KCR Bima, Prathi Intiki Dhima was another innovative scheme under which every BPL family head would be provided with life insurance cover on the lines of Rythu Bima and in the event of the death of that head, irrespective of the reason, the kin would be paid ₹5 lakh claim. They would also be supplied fine variety rice from April or May.

He also made it clear that the communal harmony in the State, the “ganga-jamuni tehzeeb”, would not be allowed to be disturbed in any manner as long as he was at the helm. He explained how the religious leaders had voluntarily postponed the Milad-un-Nabi procession when it coincided with the Ganesh idol immersion recently. Ministers E. Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, TSRTC Chairman and Jangaon MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy, Station Ghanpur MLA and Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman T. Rajaiah, MLCs K. Srihari, S. Madhusudana Chary, Banda Prakash, Deshapathi Srinivas, Zilla Parishad Chairman Sampath Reddy and others were participated.