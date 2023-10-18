Karnataka govt. levying heavy taxes to fund Congress campaign in Telangana: BJP

October 18, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated October 19, 2023 01:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy has alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka has started levying taxes and collecting “commissions” to fund the Assembly elections in Telangana and elsewhere in the country.

“After making promises in the name of guarantees which it could not keep, the Congress government there has been levying heavy taxes on people for the past four months, collecting hundreds of crores of rupees,” he said while interacting with the media at the party office on Wednesday.

Mr.Reddy said It was also because of the Congress party’s failure to ensure equitable distribution of river waters, funds and government jobs that the agitation for a separate state of Telangana simmered for decades. The dilly-dallying later led to suicides of scores of youth and the backwardness of Telangana in various spheres must be attributed to the party, he claimed.

The BRS, which has been in power for the last two terms in Telangana, has also failed various sections of people with empty promises and corrupt rule. “They are carrying out a campaign of lies instead of explaining to the people what they had done and why promises like loan waiver, double bedroom houses to the poor and others, were not fulfilled even while neglecting health and education,” said Mr.Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president.

The Modi government at the Centre has only promised what it could deliver and its corrupt-free governance is what people of Telangana want, he said. The BJP leader has forecast a ‘youth and student tsunami’ in support of the party against the BRS and Congress in the forthcoming Assembly elections. “This State government has totally failed the youth due to wilful negligence and also incompetence, hence is bound to face their wrath,” he charged.

Earlier, Mr.Reddy welcomed BRS leaders led by ZPTC member K. Sandhyarani and others from Ramagundam in Peddapalli district into the party. Former MP Vivek Venkatswamy was also present.