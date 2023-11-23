Hyderabad can become Bhagyanagar in half hour: Assam CM

November 23, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

If there is a political will, Hyderabad city can be renamed ‘Bhagyanagar’ within half hour and it can be possible only if the BJP is elected to power, Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

“Society can change only when leaders like Narendra Modi become Prime Minister. Nothing is impossible in BJP. Did the Gandhi family ever dare to build Ram Temple in Ayodhya? Did anyone think Article 370 can be abrogated? Everyone said there will be a lot of trouble. Was there any? No one else could have dared to do it,” he said at a public meeting held to campaign for party candidate Megharani in Charminar Assembly constituency.

Mr. Sarma pointed out that there used to terror attacks across the country, including in Mumbai and Hyderabad, under the Congress regime but it had refused to take any action. “This got Pakistan emboldened and it used to continue sending terrorists from across the border and carry out bomb blasts till Mr. Modi took up surgical strikes. Do you see terrorists or terror attacks anymore? They have all gone underground,” he claimed.

As in Assam, any political leader in Telangana threatening the police will be booked, he said, in an oblique reference to Majlis leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s threat to a police officer during an election meeting. “It cannot happen in Telangana because of appeasement politics,” he observed.

The Assam CM, a known baiter of the Gandhi family, questioned the silence of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on ‘Hamas’. “Because they are scared, the Hamas inside our country. Those protesting and supporting Hamas holding placards should go to the battlefield and fight Israel instead of creating trouble here. I had already advised [Asaduddin] Owaisi to go there and fight,” he said.

While Palestinians need their own country, it cannot be obtained by kidnapping women and children, he said and advised them to follow the ‘Gandhian” path rather than the bloodbath route chosen by Hamas.

He also accused the BRS government of neglecting development of Old City and not constructing metro rail into Old City. “When our government comes to power, we will extend metro rail across the twin cities. If those elected to power are usurping government lands, where will the poor go,” he asked.