Home voting process begins in Hyderabad for Telangana Assembly Elections

The home voting procedure is similar to the one in polling booths with secret ballot facility, informs a press note issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

November 22, 2023 08:42 am | Updated November 23, 2023 01:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
 ECI facilitating home voting for senior citizens

 ECI facilitating home voting for senior citizens | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The voting process for the Telangana Assembly election began with the exercise of franchise by voters above the age of 80 and by persons with disabilities. A total of 838 voters have been identified by the returning officers of various Assembly constituencies in the district who received Form-12D from the Election Commission of India. In Secunderabad constituency, 26 voters used the home voting facility on Monday.

A nonagenarian voter, M Govind Reddy, from Khairatabad assembly constituency cast his vote from his home in Narayanguda

A nonagenarian voter, M Govind Reddy, from Khairatabad assembly constituency cast his vote from his home in Narayanguda | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The home voting procedure is similar to the one in polling booths with secret ballot facility, informs a press note issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

The individuals voted in the presence of party agents, polling officer, assistant polling offer, sectoral officers and police staff. The whole process was videographed.

In all the other constituencies, the home voting procedure began on Tuesday. It will be ensured that those identified for home voting will avail the facility, the press release said. If the voter is not present at home, the polling staff plan to visit the home again, it added.

