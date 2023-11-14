Home Minister Amit Shah likely to release BJP manifesto by the weekend

November 14, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP’s manifesto for the State Assembly Elections-2023 is likely to be released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah towards the weekend, on Friday or Saturday, and it is almost ready, informed Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC chairman K. Laxman on Tuesday.

“It will be a people’s manifesto and will have implementable policies. It is not going to be just for votes. Our party has clearly demarcated a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ with regard to welfare versus freebies. We are not against welfare for the poor. For instance, the supply of free foodgrains for 80% of the population has ensured no one goes hungry in the country,” he explained at a press conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow is also being planned in the twin cities towards the end of November, 26th or 27th, as part of the campaign, he said. Mr Laxman took the opportunity to criticise Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for their “election stunt” in seeking the Election Commission’s permission to issue new ration cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What was the Government doing for the last 10 years? Was it sleeping? Not a single ration card has been issued in the two terms of this regime. Having miserably failed to implement their promises, they are making fresh promises but people are not going to be fooled this time,” he asserted.

He accused KCR of even diverting PMAY (Prime Minister Awas Yojana) funds meant for constructing houses for the poor to build the ‘Pragati Bhavan’ and also charged that the State was in a dire strait financially due to the Chief Minister’s mismanagement.

The Modi Government has a clear blueprint with regard to implementing the SC categorisation and it has already moved the Supreme Court to expedite the hearing. “The Prime Minister came to the MRPS meeting to lend support to their cause and give them a clear guarantee. The Opposition Parties are running scared because SCs and BCs have decided to support us after the declaration that a person from the community will be made Chief Minister,” he said.

“It is social engineering by our party to ensure social justice and give the hitherto ignored sections political power. It is not for votes. A BC CM does not mean he will work for the BCs only, he will be working for the welfare of all sections. The other parties have been mum on this issue as they have been paying lip service to the weaker sections,” said Mr. Laxman said.

The BJP leader termed the ongoing war of words between Congress leader Revanth Reddy and Majlis leader Asaduddin Owaisi a “new drama”. “Mr. Reddy confessed that the Majlis Party befriends any party in power indicating their closeness earlier. Congress Party, Majlis Party and the BRS have an underhand deal and are working closely to deny Mr. Modi a third term as PM, but they will not succeed,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.