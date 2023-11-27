ADVERTISEMENT

Harish Rao responsible for stopping Rythu Bandhu: Revanth

November 27, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mr. Reddy said it only shows how ‘Uncle-Nephew’ (K. Chandrasekar Rao and Harish) have made the farmers lose money with their arrogance and to gain political mileage

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy in Election Canvasing at Narsapur in Medak District. | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said farmers need not worry about Rythu Bandhu being stopped by the Election Commission, and said Congress would give them ₹15,000 within 10 days after it forms the government on December 9.

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) he said Minister T. Harish Rao was responsible for stopping the Rythu Bandhu and the Election Commission too had said Mr. Harish Rao’s statements had led to the Election Commission withdrawing its permission to provide Rythu Bandhu money.

Mr. Reddy said it only shows how ‘Uncle-Nephew’ (K. Chandrasekar Rao and Harish) have made the farmers lose money with their arrogance and to gain political mileage. They don’t have any love for the farmers but are only worried about getting political mileage, he said adding that the only solution to the problems of farmers was to defeat KCR and his family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US