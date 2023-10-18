Former BRS MLA and Medchal ZP Chairperson join Congress

October 18, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

Ahead of BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting in Medchal on Wednesday evening, the party received a shock as the former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Medchal, Malipeddi Sudheer Reddy, and his son and Medchal Zilla Parishad Chairman, M. Sharat Chandra Reddy joined the Congress party.

He was welcomed into the party by Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy who went to the residence of the former MLA in his village Pratap Singaram. He was assured of respect in the party that the BRS had denied him. Mr. Revanth Reddy praised the former MLA for taking a bold decision and strengthening the Congress at the right time and said that his services would be recognised. Speaking about some aspirants not getting the nod, the TPCC chief said that he understood their pain and asked them to work for the party at this crucial time and their sacrifices would not go waste.

Mr Sudheer Reddy was the MLA from Medchal from 2014 to 2018 but was denied the party ticket to give a chance to the present MLA and Labour Minister, Ch. Malla Reddy. To pacify Mr Sudheer Reddy his son, Sharat Chandra Reddy was made the ZP chairperson.

Mr Sudheer Reddy was a close associate of CM KCR from their Telugu Desham Party days and joined the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (then TRS) during the Telangana agitation. He has a running feud with Minister Malla Reddy, who allegedly ignored all the followers of Mr. Sudheer Reddy after he became a Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT