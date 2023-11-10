Final list of BJP released, three candidates changed

November 10, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its final list of candidates for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 with 14 names, of which 11 are fresh names and three others were replaced with the names announced earlier.

Former MLC and advocate N. Ramchander Rao will once again contest from the Malkajgiri constituency, while Deshpandey Rajeshwar Rao will contest from Sangareddy. The list was released by the Central Election Committee of the BJP.

Other names include Bellampalli (Koyyala Emaji); Peddapalli (Dugyala Pradeep), Medchal (Yenugu Sudharshan Reddy), Serilingampally (Ravi Kumar Yadav), Nampally (Rahul Chandra), Chandrayangutta (K Mahender), Secunderabad Cantonment (Ganesh Narayan), Devarkadra (Konda Prashant Reddy), Wanaparthy (Anugna Reddy), Alampur (Meramma), Narsampet (K Pulla Rao) and Madhira (Perumarpally Vijaya Raju).

There was a dilemma on the Serilingampally seat as the BJP’s alliance partner Jana Sena insisted on the seat but the party prevailed and allotted it to Ravi Kumar Yadav. Former TSRTC union leader Ashwathama Reddy has been replaced with Anugna Reddy at Wanaparthy, while A. Sridevi chosen for Bellampally SC has been replaced with Koyyala Emaji with reasons yet to be known.

Former MLC N. Ramchander Rao was not keen on contesting from Malkajgiri this time and informed the party of the same. The name of former Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy was considered but she too was not keen to enter the fray at the last moment without any preparations. She was expecting the Secunderabad ticket and now she is assured by BJP state chief G. Kishan Reddy of better political opportunities as the Secunderabad seat went to a backward class candidate in the caste combination after the party announced that a BC would be made the Chief Minister of Telangana.

The Chandrayangutta constituency candidate U. Satyanarayana has been changed following his family’s request as he was said to be sick. The ticket has been given to K. Mahender.