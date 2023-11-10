HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Final list of BJP released, three candidates changed

November 10, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

R. Ravikanth Reddy,V. Geetanath
BJP’s final list for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

BJP’s final list for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its final list of candidates for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 with 14 names, of which 11 are fresh names and three others were replaced with the names announced earlier.

Former MLC and advocate N. Ramchander Rao will once again contest from the Malkajgiri constituency, while Deshpandey Rajeshwar Rao will contest from Sangareddy. The list was released by the Central Election Committee of the BJP.

ALSO READ
Telangana BJP fourth list out, former Maha Guv’s son pipped by Eatala supporter for Vemulawada seat

Other names include Bellampalli (Koyyala Emaji); Peddapalli (Dugyala Pradeep), Medchal (Yenugu Sudharshan Reddy), Serilingampally (Ravi Kumar Yadav), Nampally (Rahul Chandra), Chandrayangutta (K Mahender), Secunderabad Cantonment (Ganesh Narayan), Devarkadra (Konda Prashant Reddy), Wanaparthy (Anugna Reddy), Alampur (Meramma), Narsampet (K Pulla Rao) and Madhira (Perumarpally Vijaya Raju).

There was a dilemma on the Serilingampally seat as the BJP’s alliance partner Jana Sena insisted on the seat but the party prevailed and allotted it to Ravi Kumar Yadav. Former TSRTC union leader Ashwathama Reddy has been replaced with Anugna Reddy at Wanaparthy, while A. Sridevi chosen for Bellampally SC has been replaced with Koyyala Emaji with reasons yet to be known.

Former MLC N. Ramchander Rao was not keen on contesting from Malkajgiri this time and informed the party of the same. The name of former Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy was considered but she too was not keen to enter the fray at the last moment without any preparations. She was expecting the Secunderabad ticket and now she is assured by BJP state chief G. Kishan Reddy of better political opportunities as the Secunderabad seat went to a backward class candidate in the caste combination after the party announced that a BC would be made the Chief Minister of Telangana.

The Chandrayangutta constituency candidate U. Satyanarayana has been changed following his family’s request as he was said to be sick. The ticket has been given to K. Mahender.

ALSO READ
BJP top guns shy away from Telangana poll battle fearing rout
Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.