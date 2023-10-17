Experiences in Siddipet helped design Mission Bhagiratha, Dalit Bandhu: KCR

October 17, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated October 18, 2023 01:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

“I take pride in my motherland (Siddipet area). It has nurtured me as a person and as a politician. It has catapulted me to lead the movement for Statehood to Telangana and to become the Chief Minister. There’s no way I can repay it except for working on improving the lives of people,” Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Tuesday.

Addressing an election rally at Siddipet, which he represented in the Assembly till he vacated it to represent Medak Lok Sabha seat in 2004, he said he had given the “six-feet bullet” in the form of T. Harish Rao and he would never leave any stone unturned for development of the constituency. “Except for an airport, Siddipet has everything today and the credit goes to Mr. Harish Rao,” the BRS chief said.

He stated that several initiates such as Mission Bhagiratha programme to supply treated drinking water to every household in the State and Dalit Bandhu were designed based on experiences in Siddipet. Unable to get water even in borewells, a scheme was conceived to supply drinking water in Siddipet by getting it through pipes from Lower Manair Dam when was the MLA, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Dalit Bandhu was conceived to empower families economically based on the plight of a Dalit family. “A Dalit woman from Ramancha village came running to me when I was on the way to attend a programme at Mittapalli. She requested me to save her daughter’s wedding scheduled two days later stating that her family was unable to mobilise money for buying a bicycle for the groom as promised while finalising the alliance,” the BRS chief said recollecting the incident.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said he had given ₹1,900, cost of Atlas bicycle those days, from his pocket to that woman so that her daughter’s wedding could be performed as scheduled. The idea behind introducing Dalit Bandhu was to empower the Dalit family economically by helping them take up income-generation activities.

He appealed to the electorate to give Mr. Harish Rao bigger majority than in the past. He asked them to support K. Prabhakar Reddy in Dubbak constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT