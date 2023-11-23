HamberMenu
Election Commission calls for local touch at every polling station

November 23, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated November 24, 2023 11:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Election Commission (EC) observers have asked the police to deploy one local individual who is well-acquainted with the area at each polling station to ensure a thorough understanding of the local context. Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections on November 30, District Election Officer (DEO) Ronald Rose and City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya briefed the EC observers on the comprehensive measures being undertaken to ensure an incident-free polling day.

The briefing was held at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TSPICCC), highlighting key strategies.

Mr.Rose delineated the implementation of webcasting, facilitating real-time monitoring of polling stations, and strategically situating micro observers at critical polling stations. “The vehicles responsible for transporting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be equipped with GPS tracking systems,” he said.

Mr.Shandilya said that the Central Armed Police Forces personnel will be deployed at critical polling stations, bolstered by 391 route mobiles, each comprising three armed personnel and one police constable. “As many as 129 patrolling vehicles, 220 blue colts, and 122 other vehicles will be on the field to respond promptly to Dial-100 calls,” said the official. 

Apart from this, a network of 45 Flying Squad Teams and 45 Static Surveillance Teams, along with static pickets are already operational. “The special striking force, comprising 28 ACP- and seven DCP-rank officers will be deployed. Nine task force teams, nine teams of special forces, and 71 Inspectors along with 125 Sub-Inspectors will act as Quick Response Team,” said the Commissioner.

The EC observers recommended the deployment of a local individual who is well-acquainted with the area to ensure a thorough understanding of the local context and also to maintain hygiene standards at polling stations. All Station House Officers (SHOs) were instructed to remain vigilant and monitor the situation. 

