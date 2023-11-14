HamberMenu
Election authority rejects 606 nominations filed for Assembly polls

Reasons for the rejections include leaving some columns blank, same candidate filing multiple nominations

November 14, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Office of the returning officer in Hyderabad.

Office of the returning officer in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File | Nagara Gopal

The total valid nominations for the forthcoming Telangana Assembly Elections is 2,898. In all, 606 nominations have been rejected by the returning officers after scrutiny on Monday. The number of valid nominations has declined significantly after scrutiny as 4,798 candidates filed 5,716 nominations by the closing time of filing of nominations on November 10.

The returning officers of the 119 assembly constituencies scrutinised the papers of which 606 had been rejected for reasons like leaving some columns blank, same candidate filing multiple nominations and few others filing the papers on behalf of the prospective candidates.

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao filing his nomination papers to the Returning Officer in Kamareddy on November 09, 2023. Sitting MLA Gampa Goverdhan is also seen

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao filing his nomination papers to the Returning Officer in Kamareddy on November 09, 2023. Sitting MLA Gampa Goverdhan is also seen | Photo Credit: File | K.V. Ramana

This leaves 24 candidates in the fray from each constituency on an average. Gajwel, one of the two constituencies from where Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting, has reported 114 valid nominations; 31 less than the 145 nominations that were filed. In Kamareddy, the other constituency from where the BRS president is contesting, has reported 58 valid nominations as against the 92 filed at the end of deadline for filing nominations.

The number of valid nominations in Medchal assembly constituency stood at 67, close to half of the 116 nominations filed on the last day, and it is 23 in Sircilla, the constituency represented by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, where 36 candidates filed their papers.

The number of valid nominations in Lal Bahadur Nagar (LB Nagar) is 57 as against 77 candidates filing their papers and the total number of valid nominations in Serilingampally constituency, the largest constituency in terms of electorate, stood at 36 after the scrutiny.

The number of contestants could come down further after Wednesday, the last day of withdrawal of nominations.

