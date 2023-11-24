HamberMenu
ED and IT raids on Congress at the behest of KCR and Amit Shah combine: Revanth Reddy

November 24, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy during election campaigning in Narsapur, Medak District.

TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy during election campaigning in Narsapur, Medak District. | Photo Credit: File | MOHD ARIF

Alleging that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have conspired to target the Congress politicians through the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the businesses, homes and offices of the Congress party leaders, Mr. Revanth Reddy issued a written statement that these raids were planned by Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and implemented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

He questioned why the investigating agencies solely focussed on harassing Congress leaders through these raids without uncovering any fault with BRS or the BJP candidates. The raids on Congress leader Vivek Venkataswamy were an indication of both parties working together. The IT and ED teams did not find any fault with Mr. Vivek earlier, but they started raids as soon as he joined the Congress, he said.

Mr. Reddy asked people to see through the nefarious designs of the BRS and BJP combine in Telangana to harass the Congress leaders and defeat the party. He remained confident in the Congress party’s victory and asserted that their success is assured in the upcoming polls as people have already decided to vote out BRS.

