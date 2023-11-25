ECI serves notice to KCR for his comments on Congress

November 25, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Election Commission of India has served a notice to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for his comments on the Congress at a public meeting in Banswada on October 30.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) was asked to hand over the notices to the Chief Minister, who is also the star campaigner of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS). Sources said the CEO’s office delivered the notice to the Chief Minister on Friday night.

The notices were given on a complaint lodged by NSUI State president Venkat Balmoor on November 3, 2023, where he alleged that the Chief Minister made derogatory and provocative comments. The ECI took a factual report from the CEO Telangana and served the notices.

The notice signed by Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary, ECI, referred to the comments of Mr. KCR, where he said ‘Is it politics? Is it anarchism, useless fellows and idiots? They don’t have guts to face the public and resorting to violence stooping to the level of physical attacks. Request the Telangana society to teach a lesson. Don’t we get a knife with sharpness,’ he said in reference to a knife attack on BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy by a Youtuber for creating sensation.

