ECI officials meet with Yadadri district election officials 

November 20, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

Officials from the Election Commission of India visited Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri on November 19 and held a review with District Election Officer and Collector Hanumantu K. Jendage and senior officials on polling arrangements.

Special General Observer from the Election Commission of India (ECI) Ajay V. Naik, general observer C. N. Maheswaran and police observer Vipul Kumar instructed officials for strict security and surveillance to ensure the polling is conducted peacefully.

Webcasting the polling, deployment of micro-observers, bandobust at polling stations, postal ballot arrangements, ensuring secrecy in home voting and popularising C-Vigil app to report irregularities were discussed.

The officials said the district election machinery should encourage voters through the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme so that every voter takes part in the exercise freely.

Mr. Jendage, who made a powerpoint presentation on the arrangements completed so far, explained the polling routes in Aler and Bhuvanagiri Assembly segments, setting up of polling stations, distribution of voter slips, home voting arrangements for persons with disabilities and those voters aged above 80, seizure of unaccounted cash and liquor, electronic voting machine randomisation, and distribution and reception centres.

Bhongir DCP V. Ravi Kumar explained to the officers the various preparations such as security, functioning of checkposts, measures for vulnerable and critical polling centres, counting centre and the security of EVMs.

