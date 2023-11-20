HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ECI officials meet with Yadadri district election officials 

Officials were instructed for strict security and surveillance to ensure the polling is conducted peacefully

November 20, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Election Commission of India visited Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri on November 19 and held a review with District Election Officer and Collector Hanumantu K. Jendage and senior officials on polling arrangements.

Special General Observer from the Election Commission of India (ECI) Ajay V. Naik, general observer C. N. Maheswaran and police observer Vipul Kumar instructed officials for strict security and surveillance to ensure the polling is conducted peacefully.

Webcasting the polling, deployment of micro-observers, bandobust at polling stations, postal ballot arrangements, ensuring secrecy in home voting and popularising C-Vigil app to report irregularities were discussed.

The officials said the district election machinery should encourage voters through the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme so that every voter takes part in the exercise freely.

Mr. Jendage, who made a powerpoint presentation on the arrangements completed so far, explained the polling routes in Aler and Bhuvanagiri Assembly segments, setting up of polling stations, distribution of voter slips, home voting arrangements for persons with disabilities and those voters aged above 80, seizure of unaccounted cash and liquor, electronic voting machine randomisation, and distribution and reception centres.

Bhongir DCP V. Ravi Kumar explained to the officers the various preparations such as security, functioning of checkposts, measures for vulnerable and critical polling centres, counting centre and the security of EVMs.

Related Topics

election / Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.