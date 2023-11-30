HamberMenu
EC should have sent notices to Harish Rao than denying permission for Rythu Bandhu disbursal, says KTR

The Election Commission of India (ECI), which initially permitted the disbursal of funds, later denied the permission, citing Mr. Harish Rao’s comments at a public meeting that the money would be credited into the accounts of farmers from November 28

November 30, 2023 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad, Nov 26 (ANI): BRS working President K.T. Rama Rao addresses the media during a press conference, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

| Photo Credit: ANI

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao is annoyed with the Election Commission for denying the disbursal of Rythu Bandhu money to the farmers, and questioned the logic behind stopping the scheme rather than serving a notice on Finance Minister T. Harish Rao.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), which initially permitted the disbursal of funds, later denied the permission, citing Mr. Harish Rao’s comments at a public meeting that the money would be credited into the accounts of farmers from November 28.

Mr. KTR felt that notices should have been sent to Mr. Harish Rao and that it would have not stalled the entire scheme itself. He also questioned the fairness of the ECI in allowing the disbursal of funds for farmers under the PM Kisan Yojana. He said the Congress had been silent on PM Kisan Yojana, while it questioned the BRS government’s decision to credit Rythu Bandhu funds.

BJP and Congress together

Mr. KTR sought an explanation from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not campaigning in Goshamahal constituency even though he campaigned in the neighbouring Nampally constituency. Similarly, Mr. Revanth Reddy too refrained from campaigning in Goshamahal. What more evidence do you need to suggest that Congress wants the BJP to win in Goshamahal, he argued.

The Minister was of the opinion that there was a silent revolution in Telangana in favour of Mr. K. Chandrashekhar Rao. He ridiculed the surveys of various organisations that predicted support for Congress and said they were misled in the 2018 elections too.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Telangana

