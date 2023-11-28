EC serves notice on Karnataka Congress govt. for issuing ads in Telangana

November 28, 2023 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has served a notice on the Karnataka Government for violation of the model conduct of conduct in Telangana by issuing advertisements on its welfare schemes and achievements in several newspapers published from Hyderabad seeking explanation why disciplinary action should not be taken and directed it to stop such advertisements with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka on Monday and a copy of which is marked Chief Electoral Officers of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Principal Secretary in the ECI Avinash Kumar stated that it was brought to the Commission’s notice by Bharat Rashtra Samithi on November 25 and Bharatiya Janata Party on November 27 that the Government of Karnataka had been publishing advertisements in several newspapers in Telangana from November 24.

He stated that the Commission has examined its records and found that neither any approval was granted by it as required nor any such application from Karnataka was found pending before it for a decision. The act of issuing advertisements highlighting the welfare schemes and achievements of the Karnataka Government in newspapers having circulation in poll-going State of Telangana is in gross violation of the Commission’s directions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECI official asked the Chief Secretary of Karnataka to explain the circumstances which led to the violation of the model code of conduct on part of the State Government and directed hi to send the explanation by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 28. Further, he directed stopping publication of such ads by Karnataka in Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.