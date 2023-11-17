Don’t waste your vote on BJP, Congress, says KCR

November 17, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated November 18, 2023 10:06 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has called upon voters to deliver a crushing defeat to both the Congress and BJP during election for ‘deceiving’ and ‘discriminating’ against people of Telangana during their long rule at the Centre.

“Cast your ballots for BRS to ensure a resounding victory for the party to sustain the development momentum and propel Telangana to new heights of progress,” he said while addressing an election meeting in Jammikunta on Friday.

“Your votes will go waste in the drain if you cast your ballots for the BJP and the Congress,” he said, taking a dig at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for what he called the Centre’s discriminatory attitude towards Telangana.

Of the 157 medical colleges sanctioned across the country, not even a single college was sanctioned to Telangana, he said, criticising the BJP regime at the Centre. “The Centre has not even sanctioned a single Navodaya Vidyalaya to Telangana and you should not give a single seat to the BJP in the ensuing election,” he said.

If the BJP is elected, what benefit the Huzurabad constituency will get, he asked in an oblique reference to BJP leader Eatala Rajender’s win in the Huzurabad by-election in 2021.

Earlier, Mr. Rao addressed election meetings in Karimnagar and Choppadandi constituencies.

In a scathing attack on the BJP, he alleged that the party is trying to derive electoral mileage by driving a communal wedge between people. Except pursuing divisive politics, the MP whom you have elected here did nothing for the development of Karimnagar, he charged slamming the BJP general secretary and the Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay.

The BRS government ensured communal amity and peaceful atmosphere free of curfews by focusing on inclusive development and welfare of all sections of people, he asserted.

Terming the Congress party as “anti-farmer”, he said the Congress leaders were averse to the farmer-centric schemes of the BRS government.

Addressing an election rally at Gangadhara in Choppadandi constituency, Mr. Rao reiterated that the Kondagattu hill shrine in Jagtial district will be developed as a major pilgrim destination by allocating ₹1,000 crore after coming to power for the third term.