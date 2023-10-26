HamberMenu
Deposit money of all welfare schemes before Nov 2: TPPC chief Revanth Reddy

Revanth alleged that the Govt may delay the release of funds for welfare schemes

October 26, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy demanded that all the money to be extended to the beneficiaries under various welfare schemes including Rythu Bandhu be released by November 2, 2023. The State Assembly Elections-2023 will be held on November 30.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday, he said the party has approached the Election Commission of India to ensure that the welfare money is deposited to beneficiaries before November as the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao may delay the release of money.

He saw the possibility of the state government stopping funds to blame the Congress party. “We are demanding conduct of elections in a fair manner. However, the government is objecting to this and spreading rumours about Congress,” he said adding that no can stop the defeat of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Mr. Reddy said the ECI was requested to relieve the DGP Anjani Kumar and Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra from their duties immediately as their integrity and fairness was in question.

Similarly, all the retired officers should also be taken away from their duties, he said accusing them as working as a ‘private army’ of the Government. He said that the officers were on election duties on behalf of the BRS party rather than the Election Commission of India.

Questioning the silence of Chief Minister and the Government on the pillars of the Medigadda barrage caving in, he alleged that the CM was trying to escape from the responsibility by projecting a criminal angle to it.

He demanded that criminal cases be booked on the pillars caving in so that the truth is established in the entire episode. The Dam Safety authorities should make their findings public, he said.

