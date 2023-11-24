Defeat the candidates who defected to BRS: Revanth

November 24, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy continued his tirade against the BRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao saying Telangana will be ruined if this government continues and people will be slaves forever.

Mr. Reddy also lashed out at the MLAs, who were elected on Congress ticket and defected to the ruling party, and said it was the responsibility of the people to defeat such politicians who join the ruling party for monetary consideration after deceiving the electorate. “They should not touch the gates of the Assembly,” he said while targeting LB Nagar MLA D. Sudheer Reddy.

Speaking at the Praja Aasheerwda Sabha at LB Nagar, he said the Congress candidate Madhu Yashki Goud played a huge role in the Telangana agitation as a Parliament member and said he would play a major role in the Congress government in Telangana.

Speaking at Dubbak, he said BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao did not keep his word and had no right to ask for a vote again. BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who had been an MP for 10 years, had not done anything for this area. He targeted Finance Minister T. Harish Rao saying that funds meant for Dubbak were taken away to Siddipet.

Criticises KCR

Mr.Revanth said KCR’s family flourished in the last 10 years and he was not a ‘Bakkodu’ (lean person) as is being mentioned by Mr. K.T. Rama Rao but a ‘Bakasura’ and ‘Kumbhakarna’ who slept at his farmhouse leaving people in the lurch.

At the Huzurabad meeting, he said the BJP MLA, Etala Rajender promised he would bring funds from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi but had totally forgotten. He also criticised the BRS candidate stating that Mr. Kaushik Reddy betrayed the Congress party for MLC position and was now coming back as MLA candidate. The BRS candidate would forever be a slave of KCR, he alleged.

Alleging that the BRS government sold Group-I and other recruitment papers in photocopy centres like peanuts, cheating the 30 lakh unemployed youngsters, who should work to save Telangana from KCR’s captivity.

Addressing another public meeting in Manakondur, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that while KCR’s family built massive farmhouses the MLAs also turned into feudal lords building farmhouses with the money looted from the people. BRS candidate Rasamayi Balakishan should be defeated to send a message that people will not tolerate those who loot state resources and forget the promises made to the people.

