Defeat KCR in Kamareddy to save the lands: Revanth

TPCC chief made a whirlwind tour of the constituency on the last day of electioneering

November 28, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated November 29, 2023 12:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addressing his last meeting in Kamareddy, where he is contesting against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, on Tuesday.

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy who seems to have taken a huge gamble contesting against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao in Kamareddy made a last-ditch effort to woo the voters by addressing three public meetings in the constituency on the last day of the electioneering on Tuesday.

Mr. Reddy who addressed the meetings in Kamareddy town, Bibipet and Domakonda said KCR is trying to rake up the sentiments of his grandmother’s village Konapur in Kamareddy district. But people should ask him why he didn’t remember the place not once in the last 10 years. Neither Gulf migrants issue nor the Beedi workers issue were addressed by the Chief Minister.

He also accused the Chief Minister of leaving the constituencies that elect him. From Siddipet to Gajwel and now he is in Kamareddy. He alleged that the Kamareddy master plan was kept aside till the elections and if BRS was elected the lands would be taken over. “The permanent address of KCR was his farmhouse whether he wins or loses. So it is better to defeat him and I will ensure the Kamareddy lands were safe,” Mr. Reddy said.

