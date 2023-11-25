ADVERTISEMENT

Currency notes concealed under car’s bonnet gutted

November 25, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Bundles of currency notes allegedly meant to induce voters, concealed under the bonnet of a car, were gutted after the vehicle caught fire while heading towards Wardhannapet near Mamunoor in Warangal district on Friday afternoon.

The occupants of the vehicle rushed out after noticing smoke billowing out of the car’s bonnet and fled from the spot leaving behind the vehicle on the roadside, after an attempt to retrieve the currency notes proved futile, sources said.

Some passersby allegedly collected a few half-burnt notes of ₹500 denomination before the local police reached the spot.

The police shifted the car to Mamunoor police station and initiated an inquiry into the incident to trace the owner of the vehicle.

