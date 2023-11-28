Corruption seeped into every corner of the BRS government: Priyanka Gandhi

November 28, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST

Corruption has seeped into every corner of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, from large projects to small businesses, with commissions being siphoned off, amounting to thousands of crores of public money, alleged Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Addressing a public meeting in Zaheerabad, she alleged that Telangana, which was renowned for putting in the blood and sweat of its people during the statehood movement, now sees only one family reaping the rewards. She said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family holds all the portfolios, with a luxurious building and ministries, while the people are left wanting.

Continuing her attack on the BRS government, she said Telangana was perhaps the only state where the government operates from a farmhouse. Now, the people must decide the type of government they want - one plagued by corruption or one that genuinely works for the people.

The current government has failed to provide any benefits to women and youth. The pervasive lack of employment, coupled with the demoralising issue of exam papers leaks, highlights the challenges faced by the youth and they are vexed by the BRS government, she argued. “I look forward to the day when I can return to Telangana after Congress forms the government and proudly say we have realised all our aspirations.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Priyanka also alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and BRS have focussed on seizing power by leveraging religious sentiments and exploiting the State’s resources respectively. “BJP and BRS are the richest parties. How did they earn such huge money within 10 years? It is not through hard work but by appropriating the funds meant for farmers, women, and youth” she said.

“Whenever BJP requires support in parliament, BRS readily comes forward with support from AIMIM. It’s a coalition of BRS, BJP, and AIMIM on one side, while the people of Telangana, along with Congress, stand on the other side,” she said.

The Congress leader also said that Owaisi tends to refrain from criticising Modi and targets Rahul Gandhi instead, who led the Bharat Jodo Yatra against the prevailing hatred in the country. “This time your vote should be for the sacrifices made by martyrs for the cause of Telangana,” she said

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.