Cookers, cannabis oil, lunch boxes among items seized during poll checks

November 24, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

9,207 units of cookers have been seized from across Telangana since October 9 when the election schedule was announced. | Photo Credit: Representational Photo

The total value of goods and cash seized in Telangana since October 9 stands at a whopping ₹669 crore. Of that, the seizure of cash, liquor and other items worth ₹12.16 crore was seized within the past 24-hour period from 9 a.m. of November 22 till 9 a.m. of November 23, according to enforcement agencies.

As per the report, ₹260 crore cash has been seized in the State since October 9, of which ₹87.23 crore was seized in the past 24 hours.

As of November 23, the value of seized narcotic contraband in the State stands at ₹35.90 crore, which includes 8,574 kilograms of marijuana, 479 ganja plants, 30 kilograms of marijuana-laced chocolate bars, 0.3 litres of cannabis oil, 0.156 kg of MDMA, 7.73 ml of hashish oil, 0.18 kg of heroin, 0.007 kg of cocaine and 35 LSD blots among others. 

Freebies and other items are valued at ₹81.18 crore, which include 2,96,595 kg of rice, 9,207 units of cookers, 88,498 sarees, seven two-wheelers, 10 four-wheelers, 18,566 clocks, 72,473 mobiles, 6,138 fans, 151 sewing machines, 362 lunch boxes, and 40 television sets among other things.

