Congress will revive sugar factories in Telangana: Rahul Gandhi in Jagityal

October 20, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TJS president Kodandaram meets Rahul

R Ravikanth Reddy
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tries his hand at making dosas at a roadside food cart during his tour of Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts on October 20, 2023

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said all sugar factories in Telangana would be revived once the party assumes power in the State and also promised to enhance the MSP for turmeric and paddy.

On the third day of the Congress Vijayabheri Yatra in the combined Karimnagar district, he said the party was committed to ensuring an MSP of Rs. 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per quintal for turmeric crops. “Furthermore, as Congress promised in the Warangal declaration, we will provide an additional Rs. 500 per quintal for paddy,” he said.

Rahul, Priyanka to launch Cong bus yatra tomorrow from Ramappa Temple

He was addressing a street corner meeting at Jagityal along with MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and senior leaders including Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Ponnam Prabhakar Goud.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi greets the crowd during his tour of Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts on October 20, 2023.

Reiterating his promise of taking up the caste census in Telangana, he said that would give the backward classes the right share of the resources. He said the census would even reveal how their resources were looted by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the last nine years. He also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the party had ensured his disqualification from the Lok Sabha and also sent him out of his official residence. “But I was not worried, as the entire country was his home.”

Greets students and makes Dosas

Rahul Gandhi made a stop at the NAC bus stop in the middle of his journey to Jagityal. He warmly greeted the passengers on his scooter and distributed chocolates to the girls. He visited a roadside tiffin cart where he had fun making dosas along with the vendor.

Telanganas Jana Samithi (TJS) party delegation led by president Prof. Kodandaram, Prof. Vishweshwar Rao and Ambati Srinivas met Rahul Gandhi and extended their unconditional support to the Congress Party for the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections.

Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president, M. Kodandaram met Mr Rahul Gandhi in Jagityal and discussed the prevailing political scenario in Telangana. Later, Mr. Kodandaram told reporters that the TJS wants to work with Congress to defeat the anti-democratic BRS government. However, there was no clarity on poll alliance for adjustment of seats, he said adding that there would be another meeting to discuss those issues.

