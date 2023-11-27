Congress stooped to new low by stopping Rythu Bandhu release again: KCR

November 27, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Congress party has stooped to so low that it is repeatedly creating hurdles in the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu investment support for the ongoing Yasangi season thinking that they would be able to stop BRS getting farmers’ votes this time, Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said.

Speaking at election rallies at Shadnagar, Chevella, Andole and Sangareddy in support of the party candidates M. Anjaiah Yadav, K. Yadaiah, Ch. Kranti Kiran and Ch. Prabhakar, respectively, on Monday he said the BRS Government had been giving the investment support to landholding farmers under Rythu Bandhu since 2018 Vanakalam (Kharif) season but the Congress party appeared to be in misgiving that disbursement of the benefit only this phase would get votes to BRS.

He stated that the farming community was aware of the fact that it was BRS that had conceived and introduced the scheme first time in the country and credited the benefit for 11 crop seasons already and its disbursement for this Yasangi (Rabi) would be 12th crop season. “How long the Congress can stop Rythu Bandhu. At the most it can do so till December 3. After victory in the elections, the BRS government will start its disbursement from December 6,” he said.

Alleging that the Congress party was also spreading misinformation on Dharani portal and assignment lands, he sought to make it clear that the government had not snatched anybody’s land since the introduction of the online land records management system. Instead, it had helped speedy and easy disbursement of benefits such as Rythu Bandhu. Similarly, the first Cabinet meeting after the elections would clear transfer of rights on assignment lands to the beneficiaries.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao explained that in the first two terms the focus of the BRS government was on welfare schemes for the poor and improvement of irrigation, power supply and other facilities for farmers, he cautioned people that 24×7 free power to farming, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and others would be a thing of the past if they favoured Congress this time and suggested them to support BRS for their (schemes) continuation.

“This before you cast your vote as it will decide your future for the next five years,” Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said.