Congress meets Governor, stakes claim to form government in Telangana

December 03, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Congress staked claim to form the government in Telangana meeting Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday night.

A delegation of the Congress consisting of AICC observer and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar, AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare, PCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and others met the Governor for over 30 minutes and discussed the formation of the government.

Also read: Telangana Assembly election results 2023 | Revanth Reddy dedicates Congress victory to Telangana Martyrs

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Shivakumar said the party staked a claim to form the government, but refused to divulge the details of the meeting. He said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting would be held at 9.30 a.m. on Monday. The CLP meeting was supposed to be held on Sunday night itself, but as the candidates from far-off districts were still on their way to Hyderabad, it had been postponed to Monday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shivakumar refused to confirm the date of the government formation stating that there was a procedure to be followed in Congress and it would be decided by the party high command following that procedure.

Mr. Revanth Reddy had been saying for the last two months that the Congress government would be formed on December 9, as a gift to Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. December 9 is also the date on which the then UPA government announced the start of the process of formation of Telangana.

It is to be seen whether the Chief Minister candidate would take oath in a day or two and later the full-fledged Cabinet would take oath on December 9 given the sentiment attached to the date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.