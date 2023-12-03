HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress meets Governor, stakes claim to form government in Telangana

CLP meeting called at 9.30 am on Monday

December 03, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Congress and Telugu Desam party’s workers celebrate their party’s lead in the State assembly election at Revanth Reddy house in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Telangana Congress and Telugu Desam party’s workers celebrate their party’s lead in the State assembly election at Revanth Reddy house in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Congress staked claim to form the government in Telangana meeting Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday night.

A delegation of the Congress consisting of AICC observer and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar, AICC incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare, PCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and others met the Governor for over 30 minutes and discussed the formation of the government.

Also read: Telangana Assembly election results 2023 | Revanth Reddy dedicates Congress victory to Telangana Martyrs

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Shivakumar said the party staked a claim to form the government, but refused to divulge the details of the meeting. He said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting would be held at 9.30 a.m. on Monday. The CLP meeting was supposed to be held on Sunday night itself, but as the candidates from far-off districts were still on their way to Hyderabad, it had been postponed to Monday morning.

ALSO READ
Nine-and-a-half year wait ends for Congress in Telangana

Mr. Shivakumar refused to confirm the date of the government formation stating that there was a procedure to be followed in Congress and it would be decided by the party high command following that procedure.

Mr. Revanth Reddy had been saying for the last two months that the Congress government would be formed on December 9, as a gift to Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. December 9 is also the date on which the then UPA government announced the start of the process of formation of Telangana.

It is to be seen whether the Chief Minister candidate would take oath in a day or two and later the full-fledged Cabinet would take oath on December 9 given the sentiment attached to the date.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.