November 17, 2023 03:31 am | Updated 03:31 am IST

Hyderabad

The manifesto of the Telangana Congress for Assembly elections will be released by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Manifesto Committee Chairman D. Sridhar Babu will be present. The manifesto is expected to contain several schemes apart from the six guarantees already announced by the party.